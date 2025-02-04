Accidental Firing Injures Prominent Congress Leader Chittaranjan Shetty

A prominent Congress and INTUC leader, Chittaranjan Shetty, was injured in an accidental shooting on Tuesday in Anantadi village, located in the Dakshina Kannada district, according to local police reports.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Vittla police station. Initial findings suggest that the firearm discharged unintentionally due to improper locking mechanisms, with Shetty's personal pistol being the source.

Following the incident, Shetty was urgently transported to a private hospital in Mangaluru where he is currently under medical observation. A senior police official stated that an investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

