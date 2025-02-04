Odisha's Senior IAS Officers to Boost Welfare Programs
The Odisha government has appointed senior IAS officers across its 30 districts to oversee the effective implementation of welfare measures. These officers are tasked with visiting their designated districts bi-monthly to assess government programme delivery and ensure saturation in the coverage of welfare schemes.
The Odisha government has taken a strategic step to bolster its welfare measures by appointing senior IAS officers to each of the state's 30 districts.
Development Commissioner Anu Garg urged these officers to dedicate two days every two months for district visits, supervising program implementation.
Particular attention is directed towards tribal and inaccessible areas, as well as assessing basic facilities in gram panchayats.
