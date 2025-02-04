Rescue Mission: Children Saved from Child Labour in Reasi

In a significant operation, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district successfully rescued seven children from child labour on Tuesday. The initiative was spearheaded by the social welfare and labour departments under the guidance of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

During the operation, inspection teams visited various business premises, including shops, restaurants, and workshops, to identify and rescue minors engaged in labour. This proactive measure highlights ongoing efforts to curb child exploitation in the region.

Rescued children were presented to the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation. Officials emphasize the need for public vigilance and reporting of child rights violations, vowing continued operations to protect vulnerable children.

(With inputs from agencies.)