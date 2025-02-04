Left Menu

Rescue Mission: Children Saved from Child Labour in Reasi

Authorities in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir rescued seven children from child labour. The operation, conducted by social welfare and labour departments, followed directives from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Rescued children will undergo rehabilitation, and similar efforts will continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a significant operation, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district successfully rescued seven children from child labour on Tuesday. The initiative was spearheaded by the social welfare and labour departments under the guidance of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

During the operation, inspection teams visited various business premises, including shops, restaurants, and workshops, to identify and rescue minors engaged in labour. This proactive measure highlights ongoing efforts to curb child exploitation in the region.

Rescued children were presented to the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation. Officials emphasize the need for public vigilance and reporting of child rights violations, vowing continued operations to protect vulnerable children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

