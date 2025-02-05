Left Menu

U.S. Freezes Haiti Funds Amid Trump's Foreign Aid Review

Over $13 million in U.S. aid for an international security effort in Haiti is frozen due to Trump's 90-day foreign aid pause. Armed gangs control much of Port-au-Prince, with the mission supported by international troops struggling to restore order despite significant funding commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 04:46 IST
U.S. Freezes Haiti Funds Amid Trump's Foreign Aid Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations confirmed on Tuesday that more than $13 million in U.S. funding for an international security force combating armed gangs in Haiti has been frozen under President Donald Trump's directive to pause foreign aid for 90 days. This move falls in line with his 'America First' foreign policy.

Armed gangs, wielding weapons primarily trafficked from the United States, have consolidated power in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince and are extending their influence to nearby areas. While the international mission has been sanctioned by the U.N. Security Council, it operates independently of the U.N. and relies on voluntary donations. Despite significant investment, progress in restoring order remains elusive.

Comprising police and troops from Kenya, El Salvador, Jamaica, Guatemala, and Belize, the mission has seen over $110 million funneled into a U.N. trust fund, largely supported by Canada. Of the U.S. commitment of $15 million, only $1.7 million had been used before the freeze, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric noted. Trump's proposal for scrutinizing foreign aid could signal substantial changes, including potentially winding down the U.S. Agency for International Development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025