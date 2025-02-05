U.S. Freezes Haiti Funds Amid Trump's Foreign Aid Review

The United Nations confirmed on Tuesday that more than $13 million in U.S. funding for an international security force combating armed gangs in Haiti has been frozen under President Donald Trump's directive to pause foreign aid for 90 days. This move falls in line with his 'America First' foreign policy.

Armed gangs, wielding weapons primarily trafficked from the United States, have consolidated power in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince and are extending their influence to nearby areas. While the international mission has been sanctioned by the U.N. Security Council, it operates independently of the U.N. and relies on voluntary donations. Despite significant investment, progress in restoring order remains elusive.

Comprising police and troops from Kenya, El Salvador, Jamaica, Guatemala, and Belize, the mission has seen over $110 million funneled into a U.N. trust fund, largely supported by Canada. Of the U.S. commitment of $15 million, only $1.7 million had been used before the freeze, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric noted. Trump's proposal for scrutinizing foreign aid could signal substantial changes, including potentially winding down the U.S. Agency for International Development.

