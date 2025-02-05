Transgender Troops Fight: U.S. Judge Challenges Trump's Order

A U.S. judge is pressing President Trump's administration to protect six military members challenging an executive order targeting transgender troops. The order claims that expressing a false 'gender identity' is incompatible with military standards.

Judge Ana Reyes asked the Justice Department to confirm whether the six individuals would remain in service until further hearings. Should the government fail to provide assurance, a temporary injunction may halt the order's implementation.

Civil rights groups GLAD Law and the National Center for Lesbian Rights argue for immediate action, citing halted processing of transgender recruits. The case highlights ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and transgender rights advocates.

