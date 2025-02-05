Left Menu

Transgender Troops Fight: U.S. Judge Challenges Trump's Order

A U.S. judge has asked the Trump administration to ensure that six plaintiffs, who opposed an executive order against transgender military personnel, are not removed from service before further legal proceedings. Civil rights organizations seek a temporary restraining order as policy changes loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 05:23 IST
Transgender Troops Fight: U.S. Judge Challenges Trump's Order

A U.S. judge is pressing President Trump's administration to protect six military members challenging an executive order targeting transgender troops. The order claims that expressing a false 'gender identity' is incompatible with military standards.

Judge Ana Reyes asked the Justice Department to confirm whether the six individuals would remain in service until further hearings. Should the government fail to provide assurance, a temporary injunction may halt the order's implementation.

Civil rights groups GLAD Law and the National Center for Lesbian Rights argue for immediate action, citing halted processing of transgender recruits. The case highlights ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and transgender rights advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025