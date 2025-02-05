Singapore's New Racial Harmony Law: A Consolidation of Safeguards

In a significant move to bolster racial harmony, Singapore's parliament has unanimously passed a new law integrating existing statutes and implementing measures against foreign interference. With this legislation, authorities aim to fortify societal unity while addressing potential influences from abroad.

The newly enacted law designates around 300 clan and business associations as 'race-based entities,' requiring them to disclose foreign donations. A new Presidential Council for Racial and Religious Harmony will be responsible for overseeing the issuance of restraining orders, ensuring thorough review and accountability.

The legislative initiative, discussed extensively in parliament, aims to maintain free speech while preventing misuse. The government reassures that the new legal framework is a consolidation rather than an expansion of existing restrictions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining Singapore's openness to global interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)