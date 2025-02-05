Cyber Heist Unveiled: Uganda's Finance Ministry in Hot Water

In a significant development, Ugandan police have apprehended nine officials from the finance ministry. This move is part of a probe into allegations that the central bank's electronic systems were hacked, leading to a theft of 62 billion shillings or approximately $16.87 million.

The detainees reportedly include the highest-ranking official in the ministry's Treasury department. According to a statement on its X account, the finance ministry confirmed that some of its officers, linked to the accountant general's office, were summoned by the Criminal Investigations Department to aid the ongoing investigation.

Although the ministry has refrained from publicly sharing the identities or count of those detained, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke informed local television that nine individuals had been apprehended, listing their names, including a top Treasury official. Attempts to reach the detained officials for comments were unsuccessful.

