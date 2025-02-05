Warehouse Tragedy: Suspect in Ohio Shooting Was an Employee
An Ohio cosmetics warehouse shooting left one dead and five injured. The suspect, a warehouse employee, remains on the run. No clear motive or prior confrontation is reported. Police define the attack as targeted, with no public threat. Investigation and search efforts continue.
An employee at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio is the suspect in a tragic shooting that occurred Wednesday, leaving one person dead and five others injured, police report.
New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones stated there's no indication of a prior confrontation leading up to the attack that took place Tuesday night. The suspect had been present at the workplace for some time before the shooting commenced around 10:30 p.m.
Currently, law enforcement is pursuing leads connected to the suspect's known addresses. While all the victims were warehouse employees, police continue probing for motives in what appears to be a targeted assault. A handgun was discovered at the scene, as evacuation procedures were conducted for about 150 individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
