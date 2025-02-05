Warehouse Tragedy: Suspect in Ohio Shooting Was an Employee

An employee at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio is the suspect in a tragic shooting that occurred Wednesday, leaving one person dead and five others injured, police report.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones stated there's no indication of a prior confrontation leading up to the attack that took place Tuesday night. The suspect had been present at the workplace for some time before the shooting commenced around 10:30 p.m.

Currently, law enforcement is pursuing leads connected to the suspect's known addresses. While all the victims were warehouse employees, police continue probing for motives in what appears to be a targeted assault. A handgun was discovered at the scene, as evacuation procedures were conducted for about 150 individuals.

