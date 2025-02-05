Left Menu

King Abdullah Rejects Land Annexation and Palestinian Displacement

Jordan's King Abdullah strongly opposed any attempts to annex land or displace Palestinians following U.S. President Trump's proposal to economically develop Gaza post-resettlement. Despite Trump's remarks that regional leaders might eventually support the plan, King Abdullah reiterated his firm rejection of the idea.

Jordan's King Abdullah has categorically rejected any proposals aimed at annexing land or displacing Palestinians, in response to U.S. President Trump's suggested plans for the Gaza region.

Following a statement from Trump regarding U.S. intentions to take over Gaza economically after resettlement, international discontent has risen sharply. The Jordanian royal court's post on X reaffirmed King Abdullah II's firm stance against Israeli settlement expansions.

Despite Trump's assertions that regional leaders such as King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would eventually endorse his plan, Jordan maintained its clear opposition to any initiatives that might destabilize or uproot Palestinian communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

