FCC Scrutinizes CBS '60 Minutes' Interview with VP Harris

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has taken the unusual step of making public the full transcript and video of CBS News' '60 Minutes' interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. The move is part of an ongoing investigation into a complaint alleging the broadcast violated FCC rules on 'news distortion.'

According to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, the agency is actively soliciting public comments on the complaint to gauge whether the interview adhered to broadcasting standards. CBS, owned by Paramount, complied by providing unredacted versions of the video and transcript to both the FCC and the public through their website.

CBS defended the integrity of the '60 Minutes' segment, stating that the transcripts confirm the broadcast was neither altered nor deceitful, aligning with the program's assurances to its audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)