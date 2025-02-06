Conflict Escalates: M23 Rebels Capture Key Mining Town in DRC

M23 rebels, allegedly supported by Rwanda, have taken control of Nyabibwe, a vital mining town in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province. The seizure marks a breach in a ceasefire announced just days prior by the rebels themselves.

Nyabibwe is a strategic location, being rich in minerals and positioned between Goma and Bukavu, raising concerns of further territorial advances. Despite the ceasefire, Congolese forces, alongside regional allies, claim resistance continues in the area.

The conflict, which has displaced many, highlights the severe humanitarian impact, with the U.N. citing 2,800 fatalities and the International Criminal Court monitoring the situation for potential war crimes. Diplomatic talks are ongoing to address the escalating situation.

