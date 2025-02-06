Unlawful Hold-up: Indore Jail Employee Among Duo Detained

In a shocking incident, two individuals have been detained in Indore for allegedly abducting and assaulting a police sub-inspector. One of the accused is reported to be affiliated with the jail department.

The perpetrators not only attacked the officer but also filmed the act, capturing the sub-inspector's name before forcing him into their expensive vehicle. This brazen act unfolded during a routine vehicle inspection in the Banganga police station area.

Authorities, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramsanehi Mishra, have identified the accused as Vikas Dabi, a jail guard, and Ravi Nayak. The investigation continues as officials search for two more individuals linked to this criminal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)