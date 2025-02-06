Pakistani Court Acquits Shehbaz and Hamza in Corruption Case

A Pakistani court has announced the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in a long-standing corruption case concerning the Ramzan Sugar Mills. The decision came after the complainant stepped back, denying any involvement in the accusations.

Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal of the Anti-Corruption Court rendered the verdict after reserving it earlier in the week. This development highlights the ongoing scrutiny around the political manipulation of legal cases. Observers suggest that ties with the military establishment may have influenced the withdrawal.

The case dates back to 2018, when allegations were made against Sharif and Hamza for misusing their positions and causing a substantial financial loss. While they faced arrests and were later granted bail, the prosecution's pursuit of the case waned following changes in the political landscape.

