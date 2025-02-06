Left Menu

High-Stakes Espionage: The Case Against German Aksenov

German Aksenov, a former employee of Dutch tech firm ASML, is under suspicion for leaking corporate secrets to Russia. Although he denies the allegations, his connections to the FSB have raised concerns. The court extended his detention amid fear that he might flee or continue leaking secrets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:26 IST
German Aksenov, a former employee of the major Dutch tech company ASML, is embroiled in a high-profile espionage case. Prosecutors allege he leaked corporate secrets to the Russian FSB intelligence service, though Aksenov denies any wrongdoing.

Authorities are concerned over his contacts with 'Misha', an employee at Russia's Innovative Engineering Centre, indicted in setting up a chip factory in Russia. Aksenov allegedly stole manuals for microchips and technology with potential military applications.

At a court hearing, Aksenov protested his detention conditions, threatening a hunger strike. Prosecutors warn that if released, he might flee or continue leaking secrets. His next court date is set for April 4.

