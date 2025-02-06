Supreme Court Shields Discovery Officials Amid Asaram Bapu Documentary Furor

The Supreme Court has stepped in to provide interim police protection to officials of Discovery Communications India. This action follows allegations of threats by followers of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, sparked by the release of the documentary series 'Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu'.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar has issued a notice to several Indian state governments, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, to ensure the safety of petitioners and their offices. The court directed that these petitioners should face no threats while performing their duties.

According to senior advocate Abhinav Mukerji, officials have experienced severe threats, making domestic travel arduous. On January 30, 2025, a mob gathered outside Discovery's Mumbai office in protest, necessitating court intervention to address these safety concerns and prevent threats to fundamental rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)