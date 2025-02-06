Left Menu

Domestic Turmoil: Munde's Legal Challenges Unveiled

A court has found Dhananjay Munde, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister, prima facie guilty of domestic violence against his first wife, Karuna Sharma. He will pay Rs 2 lakh monthly as interim maintenance. The judgment references a previous notarized will recognizing her as his first wife.

A court in Maharashtra has preliminarily found Dhananjay Munde, a prominent NCP leader and minister, culpable of domestic violence against his first wife, Karuna Sharma. Consequently, Munde is directed to pay Rs 2 lakh per month in interim maintenance to Sharma and their daughter.

The judgment came after the Bandra magistrate's court dismissed Munde's assertions of not having been married to Sharma, citing evidence of their domestic relationship, including a 2017 notarized will where Munde acknowledged Sharma as his first wife.

This case adds to Munde's growing legal troubles, as he faces allegations of corruption and involvement in an extortion case tied to a murder in Beed district, further fueling opposition demands for his removal from the cabinet.

