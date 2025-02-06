Left Menu

Tribunal Penalties for Misleading Non-Compliance

The National Green Tribunal fined the Delhi district magistrate Rs 10,000 for non-compliance and attempting to mislead the tribunal regarding compensation for victims of a factory fire. Despite claims of election duty, the DM failed to respond or attend the tribunal virtually, leading to the penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:35 IST
The National Green Tribunal has imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on the north Delhi district magistrate, accusing him of attempting to mislead the tribunal regarding compensation for the victims of a factory fire.

The tribunal was assessing the compensation process for victims' families following an explosion at a food processing factory that killed three workers in the Narela industrial area last June.

Despite the district magistrate's claims of engagement in election duty as a reason for non-compliance, the tribunal noted his absence in filing replies or appearing virtually, leading to the penalty for non-compliance.

