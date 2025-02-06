Tribunal Penalties for Misleading Non-Compliance
The National Green Tribunal fined the Delhi district magistrate Rs 10,000 for non-compliance and attempting to mislead the tribunal regarding compensation for victims of a factory fire. Despite claims of election duty, the DM failed to respond or attend the tribunal virtually, leading to the penalty.
The National Green Tribunal has imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on the north Delhi district magistrate, accusing him of attempting to mislead the tribunal regarding compensation for the victims of a factory fire.
The tribunal was assessing the compensation process for victims' families following an explosion at a food processing factory that killed three workers in the Narela industrial area last June.
Despite the district magistrate's claims of engagement in election duty as a reason for non-compliance, the tribunal noted his absence in filing replies or appearing virtually, leading to the penalty for non-compliance.
