WTO Showdown: China and the U.S. Brace for Trade Conflict
China's new trade dispute with the U.S. over a 10% tariff imposed by President Trump could test Washington's commitment to the World Trade Organization. This situation might provoke a hostile response from the U.S. administration, which has criticized multilateral institutions. A WTO ruling on this matter faces hurdles due to blocked judge appointments.
China has initiated a trade dispute against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization, challenging a 10% tariff imposed by President Donald Trump on Chinese goods. This has sparked fears of a new trade war between the two largest global economies.
The WTO, a multilateral institution yet to face harsh criticism from Trump, could become a target if a ruling goes against the U.S. Observers note that hostile acts could include funding cuts or withdrawal, especially given the administration's historical reaction to perceived grievances.
The scenario draws parallels to a 2020 case when WTO's unfavorable ruling prompted anger from Trump's team, although it stopped short of withdrawing from the organization. With judge appointments blocked, a final ruling on the current case remains uncertain, highlighting potential long-term implications for global trade dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
