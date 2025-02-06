WTO Showdown: China and the U.S. Brace for Trade Conflict

China has initiated a trade dispute against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization, challenging a 10% tariff imposed by President Donald Trump on Chinese goods. This has sparked fears of a new trade war between the two largest global economies.

The WTO, a multilateral institution yet to face harsh criticism from Trump, could become a target if a ruling goes against the U.S. Observers note that hostile acts could include funding cuts or withdrawal, especially given the administration's historical reaction to perceived grievances.

The scenario draws parallels to a 2020 case when WTO's unfavorable ruling prompted anger from Trump's team, although it stopped short of withdrawing from the organization. With judge appointments blocked, a final ruling on the current case remains uncertain, highlighting potential long-term implications for global trade dynamics.

