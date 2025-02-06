Left Menu

Israel's Disengagement from UN Human Rights Council: Allegations of Bias

Israel announced its withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, citing ongoing bias against it. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar articulated reasons tied to repeated allegations of human rights violations. Israel has been critical of the Council, which has repeatedly scrutinized its actions in Gaza.

06-02-2025
In a move that has drawn significant international attention, Israel declared its decision to disengage from the United Nations Human Rights Council. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar cited the Council's 'persistent bias' against Israel as the primary reason for this action, highlighting longstanding grievances with the Geneva-based body.

Israel, a frequent target of the Council's criticisms regarding human rights issues, specifically those related to the conflict in Gaza, has formally rejected these criticisms. A UN inquiry had previously suggested that the scale of casualties during the Gaza conflict amounted to crimes against humanity, a conclusion Israel has firmly dismissed.

The departure of the United States from the Council earlier this week added another layer to Israel's decision, though Israel insists its withdrawal is independent of U.S. actions. Israeli officials, like Ambassador Daniel Meron, argue the Council's lack of impartiality undercuts its legitimacy and have expressed Israel's intention to pursue human rights advocacy via alternative, more 'credible' means.

