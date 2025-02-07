Left Menu

Clash in Kursk: Russia Thwarts Ukrainian Push

Russia's defence ministry reports repelling a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kursk region, marking six months since Ukraine's significant incursion into the area. Both sides report conflicting outcomes, with Russia claiming heavy Ukrainian losses, while unverified Ukrainian sources suggest tactical gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's defence ministry has declared its troops successfully repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the western Kursk region on Thursday. The clash came six months after Ukrainian forces made a significant incursion across the border.

According to Russian military sources, Ukrainian troops launched eight waves of attacks near Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka. Despite this, Russian forces reportedly retained control of the settlements. The ministry stated Ukrainian forces suffered over 200 servicemen casualties and lost dozens of vehicles.

Conflicting reports highlight the ongoing tension. While the Ukrainian military has not issued an official statement, some Ukrainian military blogs suggest minor tactical gains were achieved. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged the anniversary of the incursion but refrained from commenting on any new offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

