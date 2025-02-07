Tariffs Trigger Costly Surprises for U.S. Shoppers

The recent elimination of customs duty exemptions for low-value Chinese imports under President Trump's new tariffs has left American shoppers facing unexpected costs. Products like clothing from popular brands such as I.Am.Gia and Shein now carry additional charges, unsettling consumers accustomed to duty-free benefits.

This shift, which overturned the so-called de minimis rule, imposes duties on packages under $800, a change aimed at curbing the influx of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals. The impact of these tariffs is swiftly reaching consumers through demands for duties on items shipped before the rule change.

While firms like Shein and Amazon adapt to the new landscape, some absorb the duties temporarily to sustain customer satisfaction. As U.S. residents grapple with this change, they experience what has been commonplace in other markets with lower de minimis thresholds, signaling broader economic and consumer implications.

