Left Menu

Karnataka HC Rejects Call for CBI Probe into MUDA Site Allotment

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition demanding the transfer of an MUDA site allotment case, allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to the CBI. The court found no substantial reason to justify the handover of the investigation to the central agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:56 IST
Karnataka HC Rejects Call for CBI Probe into MUDA Site Allotment
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has turned down a petition that sought to transfer an MUDA site allotment case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case allegedly involves Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In its decision, the court stated that there was insufficient evidence to warrant the involvement of the CBI, emphasizing that the existing legal mechanisms were adequate to handle the case.

The ruling comes amidst heightened political scrutiny, reflecting the complex nature of handling cases involving high-profile political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025