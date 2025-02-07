Karnataka HC Rejects Call for CBI Probe into MUDA Site Allotment

The Karnataka High Court has turned down a petition that sought to transfer an MUDA site allotment case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case allegedly involves Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In its decision, the court stated that there was insufficient evidence to warrant the involvement of the CBI, emphasizing that the existing legal mechanisms were adequate to handle the case.

The ruling comes amidst heightened political scrutiny, reflecting the complex nature of handling cases involving high-profile political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)