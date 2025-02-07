ED Freezes TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal's Bank Assets in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Friday the attachment of bank deposits worth approximately Rs 26 crore linked to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. This move is part of a continuing money laundering investigation into an alleged cross-border cattle smuggling racket in West Bengal.

Mondal, who was earlier detained by the agency in November 2022, secured bail from the Supreme Court in September last year. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, a provisional attachment order has been issued for bank deposits totaling Rs 25.86 crore across 36 bank accounts, according to an ED statement.

The ED's investigation suggests that proceeds amounting to Rs 48.06 crore were accrued by Mondal for his role in the cattle smuggling operation, utilizing his former position as Birbhum district president of TMC to exert control over local administrations in West Bengal. Allegations include money laundering of cash gained from Mohammed Enamul Haque, identified as a chief conspirator in the case.

