Left Menu

Ex-Congress MLC Arrested in Rs 97.4 Crore Bank Fraud Case

Subhash Zambad, a former Congress MLC and chairman of Ajanta Urban Cooperative Bank, was arrested for allegedly misappropriating Rs 97.4 crore. The sum reduced to Rs 67 crore after reconciliation. He had been absconding for 15 months and his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:39 IST
Ex-Congress MLC Arrested in Rs 97.4 Crore Bank Fraud Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, former Congress MLC Subhash Zambad has been arrested for allegedly misappropriating Rs 97.4 crore from Ajanta Urban Cooperative Bank. The arrest was carried out by the Economic Offences Wing of the police on Friday.

Zambad, who has been absconding for nearly 15 months, was produced in court and remanded in police custody until February 12. The initial case registered indicated a misappropriation of Rs 97.41 crore, which has partly reconciled to Rs 67 crore.

The accused had sought anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court, which was denied. This arrest marks a crucial turn in the high-profile financial fraud case that has captured significant public and media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025