Egypt Amplifies Diplomatic Efforts Against Palestinian Displacement
Egypt has intensified diplomatic efforts with Arab nations like Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and UAE to oppose any attempts to displace Palestinians. This follows U.S. President Trump's plan involving Palestinian resettlement in Egypt and Jordan, as directed by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Egypt has stepped up diplomatic communications with its Arab allies, notably Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to oppose any initiatives that threaten the displacement of Palestinians, as per a statement from the Egyptian foreign ministry issued on Friday.
These diplomatic maneuvers are in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for American involvement in taking over the Gaza enclave and suggesting Palestinian resettlement in neighboring countries, including Egypt and Jordan.
The efforts align with the directives of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is keen on safeguarding regional stability while rejecting displacement plans.
