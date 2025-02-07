France Urges Lebanon to Form Inclusive Government Amid U.S. Red Lines
France is confident Lebanese authorities can establish a government that unites its diverse populace. Despite U.S. concerns over Hezbollah's involvement, France urges Lebanon to find a resolution. The U.S. opposes Hezbollah's participation following their defeat by Israel, presenting a challenge for Lebanon's leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:15 IST
- Country:
- France
France expressed complete confidence in Lebanon's ability to form a government that represents its diverse people, according to a French foreign ministry spokesman on Friday.
As discussions unfold regarding U.S. concerns about Hezbollah's role in government, France remains hopeful that Lebanon's prime minister can devise a solution to overcome the current political deadlock.
U.S. Deputy Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus highlighted the American stance, emphasizing that Hezbollah should not be part of Lebanon's next government following its recent military defeat by Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Lebanon
- government
- Hezbollah
- U.S.
- diversity
- political
- prime minister
- Israel
- red lines
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.
Iranian Cargo Ships in Missile Ingredient Controversy Amidst U.S. Sanctions Threats
South Korea's Economic Slowdown Amid Political Turmoil: An Analysis
Rubio Reaffirms U.S.-Philippine Defense Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions
Sean Curran: New Leader of the U.S. Secret Service