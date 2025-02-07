Left Menu

France Urges Lebanon to Form Inclusive Government Amid U.S. Red Lines

France is confident Lebanese authorities can establish a government that unites its diverse populace. Despite U.S. concerns over Hezbollah's involvement, France urges Lebanon to find a resolution. The U.S. opposes Hezbollah's participation following their defeat by Israel, presenting a challenge for Lebanon's leadership.

  • Country:
  • France

France expressed complete confidence in Lebanon's ability to form a government that represents its diverse people, according to a French foreign ministry spokesman on Friday.

As discussions unfold regarding U.S. concerns about Hezbollah's role in government, France remains hopeful that Lebanon's prime minister can devise a solution to overcome the current political deadlock.

U.S. Deputy Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus highlighted the American stance, emphasizing that Hezbollah should not be part of Lebanon's next government following its recent military defeat by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

