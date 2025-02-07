Left Menu

France Expresses Confidence in Lebanese Government Formation Amid U.S. Concerns

France backs Lebanese authorities' ability to form an inclusive government, despite U.S. red lines on Hezbollah's involvement. The French foreign ministry remains optimistic about resolving the current political standoff, as the U.S. insists Hezbollah should not be in the Lebanese cabinet after last year's military defeat by Israel.

Updated: 07-02-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:28 IST
France has expressed its full confidence in Lebanese authorities' capability to form a government that can unite the diverse populace of Lebanon, according to a statement from the French foreign ministry on Friday.

In response to questions about the U.S.'s 'red lines' concerning Hezbollah's participation in the Lebanese government, the spokesman emphasized that France remains hopeful that the Lebanese prime minister will devise a solution to break the political impasse.

The U.S., through its deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus, reiterated the stance that Hezbollah should not be part of Lebanon's new government, following the group's military defeat by Israel last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

