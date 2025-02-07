France Expresses Confidence in Lebanese Government Formation Amid U.S. Concerns

France has expressed its full confidence in Lebanese authorities' capability to form a government that can unite the diverse populace of Lebanon, according to a statement from the French foreign ministry on Friday.

In response to questions about the U.S.'s 'red lines' concerning Hezbollah's participation in the Lebanese government, the spokesman emphasized that France remains hopeful that the Lebanese prime minister will devise a solution to break the political impasse.

The U.S., through its deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus, reiterated the stance that Hezbollah should not be part of Lebanon's new government, following the group's military defeat by Israel last year.

