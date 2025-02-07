High-Stakes Diplomacy: Modi's US Visit Amid Rising Deportations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the U.S. on Wednesday for pivotal discussions with President Donald Trump. The talks will cover trade and defense cooperation, amidst rising tensions over recent deportations of Indian citizens by the U.S. authorities.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced Modi's February schedule and addressed concerns regarding the treatment of 104 deportees. He noted that U.S. authorities identified up to 487 more Indians awaiting deportation, with verification of their nationality underway.

The latest deportations used a military aircraft due to national security considerations. Modi's visit aims to seek more favorable terms on H-1B visas and resolve trade issues, including high tariffs on U.S. products. Meanwhile, bilateral trade continues to grow, with India posting a significant trade surplus.

(With inputs from agencies.)