Tensions Escalate: Rwanda and DRC's Blame Game
Rwanda claims to have evidence of an intended attack by the Democratic Republic of Congo, denying any role in the unrest within DRC's borders. Both nations accuse each other of fueling instability in east Congo, where Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have captured Goma and continue to threaten more territories.
Rwanda has accused the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) of planning a major attack against it, dismissing claims it is causing conflict across the border. The charge escalates tensions as both countries trade blame for violence in east Congo.
The region has been destabilized, with the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels capturing Goma's regional capital, leaving thousands dead and displacing hundreds of thousands. Rwanda's UN ambassador, James Ngango, emphasized that the real threat is towards Rwanda, citing new evidence of an imminent attack.
Ngango revealed weapon stockpiles near Goma airport, suggesting they were aimed at Rwanda, though he did not clarify the threat's current status. Congo's Minister of Foreign Trade, Julien Paluku, dismissed the allegations as fabricated, accusing Rwanda of seeking attention while violating human rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
