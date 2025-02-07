Left Menu

France Investigates Musk's X: Algorithmic Bias Under Scrutiny

French authorities are probing Elon Musk's X social media platform for potential algorithmic bias. This inquiry precedes a Paris AI summit featuring global leaders and tech executives. The investigation highlights concerns about X's global influence, with evidence of biased algorithms prompting legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:23 IST
French prosecutors have launched an investigation into Elon Musk's X social media platform over allegations of algorithmic bias, according to an official statement reported by Franceinfo on Friday.

This development arises ahead of an AI summit in Paris, set to host prominent figures such as U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside leaders from Alphabet and Microsoft. The Paris prosecutor's office, along with X, formerly Twitter, has not responded to requests for comment.

The probe underscores international apprehension regarding X, the rebranded Twitter under Musk's ownership, due to its influence in supporting right-wing political movements. Centrist lawmaker Eric Bothorel's concerns about biased algorithms on X prompted the investigation, with initial technical checks conducted by the Paris prosecutor's office and the J3 cybercrime unit.

