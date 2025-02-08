Left Menu

66-Year Land Squabble Finally Dismissed in Delhi

After 66 years of litigation, a Delhi court has dismissed a land dispute case involving Mohan Lal, citing the case as non-maintainable. The original parties are deceased, and the plaintiff's plea lacked the necessary relief of possession, making the appeal against property developers in Mansarovar Garden ineffective.

A land dispute stretching back 66 years has been dismissed by a Delhi court, leaving the original case unresolved due to technicalities and the death of the original parties.

Civil Judge Kapil Gupta ruled the lawsuit, originally filed in 1959 by Mohan Lal, non-maintainable in its current form. The plaintiff sought an injunction against property developers building a colony on land he claimed was his.

The judge noted that the possession was never sought, which made the case ineffective. The defendants argued the area's transformation made the lawsuit infructuous, and while the case ends in this court, the plaintiffs may pursue an appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

