Ceasefire Exchange: Hostages vs. Prisoners Amid Gaza Conflict

Hamas plans to release three Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners, including individuals convicted for deadly attacks. The exchange, facilitated under a ceasefire agreement supported by U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, aims to resolve the 15-month Gaza conflict, despite tensions and criticism of a wider U.S. proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas is set to release three Israeli hostages this Saturday in a strategic exchange for Palestinian detainees. This move is part of a delicate ceasefire deal intended to deescalate the 15-month conflict in Gaza. Among the hostages are Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi from Kibbutz Be'eri, captured during the volatile October 7, 2023, attack, and Or Levy, who was abducted from the Nova music festival.

In exchange for these hostages, Israel plans to release 183 Palestinian prisoners, several of whom were involved in lethal attacks, and currently serve life sentences or were captured during the ongoing war in Gaza. The exchange is to take place in Deir al-Balah with representatives from the International Red Cross Committee overseeing the process.

The families of these hostages have awaited their return with a mix of hope and anxiety. Michael Levy, brother of Or Levy, expressed immense relief as the prospect of reuniting with loved ones grows nearer. Ongoing negotiations supported by an international coalition have managed to uphold a fragile 42-day ceasefire. However, the unexpected proposal from the U.S. for moving Palestinians out of Gaza has sparked widespread controversy, challenging the progress made so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

