Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

On Saturday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spearheaded a significant financial initiative, distributing Rs 5,000 each to over 18 lakh women under the Subhadra Yojana. This disbursement marks the 4th phase of the BJP government's mission to empower women across the state.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Majhi facilitated the distribution of approximately Rs 900 crore through the Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) system in Jajpur district. Since its inception, Subhadra Yojana has aided over 98 lakh women, aiming to strengthen their economic standing.

The initiative underscores the government's commitment to 'developed Odisha', fulfilling a promise to uplift the state's 'mother power'. Originally deferred for verification, the 4th phase was scheduled for December 25. The scheme has been a cornerstone of the BJP's post-victory agenda in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)