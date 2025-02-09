Drone Warfare: Ukraine Defends Against Russian Onslaught

In the latest bout of hostilities, Ukraine reported a significant drone assault by Russia. On Sunday, Ukraine's military announced that 151 drones were launched by Russia overnight, targeting multiple locations.

Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted and shot down 70 of these drones, providing a robust defense against the aerial threat.

An additional 74 drones were neutralized, likely due to electronic countermeasures, leaving only two drones still in flight, as per the military's statement.

