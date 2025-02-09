Drone Warfare: Ukraine Defends Against Russian Onslaught
Russia launched 151 drones in an overnight attack on Ukraine. Ukraine's air force shot down 70, while 74 more drones failed to hit their targets, potentially due to electronic warfare. Two drones remain airborne, according to a statement released by Ukraine's military.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-02-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 12:46 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In the latest bout of hostilities, Ukraine reported a significant drone assault by Russia. On Sunday, Ukraine's military announced that 151 drones were launched by Russia overnight, targeting multiple locations.
Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted and shot down 70 of these drones, providing a robust defense against the aerial threat.
An additional 74 drones were neutralized, likely due to electronic countermeasures, leaving only two drones still in flight, as per the military's statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- drones
- attack
- air force
- military
- electronic warfare
- defense
- intercept
- hostilities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico Denies U.S. Military Aircraft Entry for Migrant Deportations
Mexico Denies U.S. Military Deportation Flight Request Amid Tense Relations
Mexico Rejects U.S. Military Flights for Migrant Deportation
Ukraine's Military Fends Off Massive Air Assault
Taiwan Battles Rising Chinese Espionage Among Retired Military