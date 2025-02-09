Left Menu

Uncovering the Unauthorized Felling of Sacred Ficus Trees

The National Green Tribunal has identified illegal tree felling at an animal husbandry office in Faridabad, Haryana. A committee report revealed that permissions to transplant, not cut, ficus trees were violated, prompting potential action by state authorities. Further proceedings are scheduled for April 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 13:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently flagged unauthorized tree felling at the deputy director's office of animal husbandry in Faridabad, Haryana. A plea accused the deputy director, a range officer, and a contractor of illegally cutting pipal trees.

Despite only having permission to cut certain species, a report from a joint committee comprising members from the Central Pollution Control Board and the Ministry of Environment showed that pipal trees were illegally felled.

The tribunal expressed its concern and recommended actions against the perpetrators while setting the next hearing for April 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

