Uncovering the Unauthorized Felling of Sacred Ficus Trees

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently flagged unauthorized tree felling at the deputy director's office of animal husbandry in Faridabad, Haryana. A plea accused the deputy director, a range officer, and a contractor of illegally cutting pipal trees.

Despite only having permission to cut certain species, a report from a joint committee comprising members from the Central Pollution Control Board and the Ministry of Environment showed that pipal trees were illegally felled.

The tribunal expressed its concern and recommended actions against the perpetrators while setting the next hearing for April 28.

