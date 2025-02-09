Ceasefire Shifts: Israeli Military Withdraws from Netzarim Corridor
Israel has withdrawn its military forces from the Netzarim corridor in Gaza as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The corridor's closure had split northern and southern Gaza, impacting thousands. Withdrawing Israeli forces marked a significant development in the conflict, signaling potential shifts in tensions.
In a significant development under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Israeli military forces have withdrawn from the strategically crucial Netzarim corridor in Gaza. This move was confirmed by an Israeli security source, though they chose to remain anonymous due to a lack of authorization to speak publicly.
The withdrawal marks a pivotal shift in the dynamics within Gaza, where Israeli forces had maintained a presence since the war's early months. The corridor, which stretches roughly four miles and connects the Israeli border to the Mediterranean, had effectively split northern Gaza from the south, impacting thousands of Palestinians who have been forced to navigate the ongoing conflict.
As Israeli forces moved away, Hamas has capitalized on this moment, celebrating the withdrawal as a victory. The Hamas-run police force has since increased its visibility and presence, managing the flow of returning Gazans and maintaining order in the newly accessible area. Observers note this as a strategic move to project strength amid ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
