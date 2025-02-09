Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Legislature Gears Up for Budget Session Commencement

The Uttar Pradesh Legislature's budget session is set to start on February 18, with Governor Anandiben Patel addressing a joint sitting of both Houses. The budget for the financial year 2025–26 will be presented on February 20.

The official statement confirmed that the Uttar Pradesh Legislature is gearing up for its budget session, starting on February 18. This announcement was made by Legislative Council Principal Secretary Rajesh Singh on Sunday.

Governor Anandiben Patel is set to commence the session with a joint address to both Houses on the opening day at 11 am. Her speech is expected to outline the key priorities and challenges for the year ahead.

Sources indicate that the presentation of the budget for the 2025–26 financial year is scheduled for February 20, marking a critical event in the state's political calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

