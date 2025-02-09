Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Playlist: Meeting Arab Leaders

Israeli President Isaac Herzog discussed potential meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and key Arab leaders, including Egypt's President and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince. These discussions may focus on Trump’s controversial Gaza Strip redevelopment plan. The proposal faces strong opposition from major Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:01 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Playlist: Meeting Arab Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to engage in talks with top Arab leaders, including Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Specific dates for these high-stakes discussions have not been provided.

Herzog made these comments during an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, addressing concerns surrounding Trump's recently proposed Gaza Strip redevelopment plan. The plan has faced significant international backlash, with Saudi Arabia and other world leaders rejecting it outright.

Furthermore, Herzog noted that Trump is scheduled to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah, as confirmed by Jordan's state news agency. This meeting highlights the tense diplomatic landscape, as many Arab nations are set to express their concerns about the potential implications of Trump's proposal for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025