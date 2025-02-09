Trump's Diplomatic Playlist: Meeting Arab Leaders

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to engage in talks with top Arab leaders, including Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Specific dates for these high-stakes discussions have not been provided.

Herzog made these comments during an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, addressing concerns surrounding Trump's recently proposed Gaza Strip redevelopment plan. The plan has faced significant international backlash, with Saudi Arabia and other world leaders rejecting it outright.

Furthermore, Herzog noted that Trump is scheduled to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah, as confirmed by Jordan's state news agency. This meeting highlights the tense diplomatic landscape, as many Arab nations are set to express their concerns about the potential implications of Trump's proposal for regional stability.

