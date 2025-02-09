Trump's Diplomatic Playlist: Meeting Arab Leaders
Israeli President Isaac Herzog discussed potential meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and key Arab leaders, including Egypt's President and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince. These discussions may focus on Trump’s controversial Gaza Strip redevelopment plan. The proposal faces strong opposition from major Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to engage in talks with top Arab leaders, including Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Specific dates for these high-stakes discussions have not been provided.
Herzog made these comments during an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, addressing concerns surrounding Trump's recently proposed Gaza Strip redevelopment plan. The plan has faced significant international backlash, with Saudi Arabia and other world leaders rejecting it outright.
Furthermore, Herzog noted that Trump is scheduled to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah, as confirmed by Jordan's state news agency. This meeting highlights the tense diplomatic landscape, as many Arab nations are set to express their concerns about the potential implications of Trump's proposal for regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Arab leaders
- Herzog
- Gaza plan
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- Jordan
- Egypt
- peace talks
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Trump says he is pressing Jordan, Egypt to take in Palestinians from Gaza, floats plan to 'just clean out' territory, reports AP.
Trump Urges Jordan and Egypt to Aid in Gaza Crisis Amid Hostilities
Trump Urges Jordan and Egypt to Accept Palestinian Refugees Amid Gaza Crisis
Trump Considers Saudi Arabia for First International Presidential Visit
Saudi Arabia's Real Estate Investment Revolution in Mecca and Medina