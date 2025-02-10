Left Menu

President Trump Questions U.S. Debt Reality

President Donald Trump claimed that the U.S. debt is not as high as previously thought and raised concerns about potential fraud in debt payments. These remarks were made during a journey to the Super Bowl, while the U.S. Treasury reports a public debt of $36.2 trillion.

Donald Trump

In a statement that could stir economic debate, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the national debt may be less than previously reported.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Trump expressed skepticism over current debt figures and raised the issue of possible fraud.

As the nation grapples with economic challenges, the U.S. Treasury has confirmed a staggering public debt of $36.2 trillion, highlighting the significance of Trump's claims.

