President Trump Questions U.S. Debt Reality
President Donald Trump claimed that the U.S. debt is not as high as previously thought and raised concerns about potential fraud in debt payments. These remarks were made during a journey to the Super Bowl, while the U.S. Treasury reports a public debt of $36.2 trillion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 03:13 IST
In a statement that could stir economic debate, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the national debt may be less than previously reported.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Trump expressed skepticism over current debt figures and raised the issue of possible fraud.
As the nation grapples with economic challenges, the U.S. Treasury has confirmed a staggering public debt of $36.2 trillion, highlighting the significance of Trump's claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chiefs Triumph: A Super Bowl Dream Continues
Eagles Soar to Super Bowl Glory: Hurts and Barkley Steal the Spotlight
Chiefs and Eagles Set for Super Bowl Showdown After Dramatic Wins
The Dynamic World of Sports: From Super Bowl Odds to Record Transfers
Chiefs vs Eagles: The Epic Super Bowl Showdown 2024