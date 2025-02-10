Modi's Strategic Tariff Play: Balancing Trade Ties with the U.S.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans tariff cuts before meeting U.S. President Donald Trump to boost American exports to India, aiming to avoid a trade conflict. Modi's visit comes amid Trump's reciprocal tariff announcements. India considers reductions in multiple sectors and seeks a positive trade relationship with the U.S.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is strategically planning tariff cuts ahead of his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, a move aimed at bolstering American exports to India and circumventing a looming trade conflict, according to government insiders.
Set to meet on Wednesday and Thursday, Modi's visit coincides with Trump's plans to implement reciprocal tariffs on several countries, a strategy designed to reshape global trade dynamics to favor the United States. Though India was previously criticized by Trump as a significant trade 'abuser,' discussions are underway to enhance U.S. exports without triggering a trade war.
India is weighing tariff concessions in approximately a dozen sectors, including electronics and medical equipment, aligning with domestic production strategies. These tactical concessions, potentially part of a mini trade deal, aim to address long-standing trade imbalances, further highlighted by India's trade surplus with the U.S., which stood at $32 billion in 2023/24.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Trade Tensions Rattle Sensex, Nifty Indices
When India had major share in global trade, eastern part of country had important contribution: PM Modi at Odisha business summit.
Kerala Unveils Ambitious Export Promotion Policy 2025 to Boost Global Trade Presence
U.S. Futures Rebound Amid AI Disruptions and Global Trade Tensions
Trump's Tariff Tango: A Global Trade Balancing Act