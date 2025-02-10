Left Menu

Modi's Strategic Tariff Play: Balancing Trade Ties with the U.S.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans tariff cuts before meeting U.S. President Donald Trump to boost American exports to India, aiming to avoid a trade conflict. Modi's visit comes amid Trump's reciprocal tariff announcements. India considers reductions in multiple sectors and seeks a positive trade relationship with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 07:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is strategically planning tariff cuts ahead of his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, a move aimed at bolstering American exports to India and circumventing a looming trade conflict, according to government insiders.

Set to meet on Wednesday and Thursday, Modi's visit coincides with Trump's plans to implement reciprocal tariffs on several countries, a strategy designed to reshape global trade dynamics to favor the United States. Though India was previously criticized by Trump as a significant trade 'abuser,' discussions are underway to enhance U.S. exports without triggering a trade war.

India is weighing tariff concessions in approximately a dozen sectors, including electronics and medical equipment, aligning with domestic production strategies. These tactical concessions, potentially part of a mini trade deal, aim to address long-standing trade imbalances, further highlighted by India's trade surplus with the U.S., which stood at $32 billion in 2023/24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

