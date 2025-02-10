Sanctions Stifle Syria's Investment Revival
Western sanctions on Syria's banking sector hinder crucial investments despite the interest from local and foreign investors. Sanction waivers are insufficient and are causing challenges for investment flows through standard banking systems, exacerbating the economic crisis and prolonging the suffering of Syrian citizens.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:45 IST
The imposition of Western sanctions on Syria's banking sector is obstructing essential investments, crucial for rebuilding the war-torn economy.
Ayman Hamawiye, leading the Syrian Investment Agency, highlighted the escalating struggles due to these sanctions, saying they primarily affect Syrian citizens.
Despite some flexibility with a U.S. waiver and potential EU amendments, financial activity remains heavily restricted, pushing for investments via informal networks rather than streamlined banking processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Ambitious Vision: Empowering Women, Energizing Economy, & Enriching Culture
Meghalaya Aims for USD 10 Billion Economy by 2028
IDB and Partners Commit to Harnessing Silver Economy for Development in LAC
Budget 2025: A Blueprint for Revitalizing India's Economy
India's Concert Economy: A Symphony of Opportunities