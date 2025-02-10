Sanctions Stifle Syria's Investment Revival

The imposition of Western sanctions on Syria's banking sector is obstructing essential investments, crucial for rebuilding the war-torn economy.

Ayman Hamawiye, leading the Syrian Investment Agency, highlighted the escalating struggles due to these sanctions, saying they primarily affect Syrian citizens.

Despite some flexibility with a U.S. waiver and potential EU amendments, financial activity remains heavily restricted, pushing for investments via informal networks rather than streamlined banking processes.

