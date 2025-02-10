Political Tumult: Romania's Leadership in the Balance

In a significant political development, Romania's outgoing centrist President Klaus Iohannis resigned from his position on Monday. His resignation comes amidst mounting pressure from hard-right opposition parties aiming to impeach him.

Despite objections, Romania's top court ruled that Iohannis, who was nearing the end of his second term on December 21, should continue in office until a new leader is elected. This decision follows the court's annulment of the presidential election due to alleged Russian interference.

The voiding of the election underlines the security challenges facing European democracies and highlights the delicate balance of power within Romania's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)