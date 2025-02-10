Farmers' Tower Protest Shines Light on Soybean MSP Crisis

Protesters from Shiv Sena (UBT) climbed a BSNL tower in Nilanga, Latur district, pushing for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and urgent soybean procurement for registered farmers.

The demonstrators, including members of the Akhil Bharatiya Chhava Sanghatna, argued that the unexpected shutdown of the online registration portal has left many farmers in distress, unable to sell their crops.

The protest, which lasted for three hours, concluded after officials promised to investigate and address the issues raised by the protesting farmers.

