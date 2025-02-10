Left Menu

Farmers' Tower Protest Shines Light on Soybean MSP Crisis

Shiv Sena (UBT) activists held a protest by climbing a BSNL tower in Nilanga, Latur, demanding fair MSP and immediate procurement of soybean for farmers. The demonstration, prompted by the abrupt closure of the procurement registration portal, lasted three hours until officials promised to address the concerns.

Updated: 10-02-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Protesters from Shiv Sena (UBT) climbed a BSNL tower in Nilanga, Latur district, pushing for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and urgent soybean procurement for registered farmers.

The demonstrators, including members of the Akhil Bharatiya Chhava Sanghatna, argued that the unexpected shutdown of the online registration portal has left many farmers in distress, unable to sell their crops.

The protest, which lasted for three hours, concluded after officials promised to investigate and address the issues raised by the protesting farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

