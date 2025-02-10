Left Menu

Heirloom Clash: The Fatal Property Dispute

K Kirti Teja, during a heated argument over property division, fatally stabbed his 86-year-old grandfather, V C Janardhan Rao, head of Veljan Group, in Hyderabad. The crime occurred on February 6. Teja, subsequently arrested, faces murder charges as police explore property-related motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:52 IST
In a shocking turn of events, an industrial family in Hyderabad was rocked by a gruesome murder. The chairman of Veljan Group, V C Janardhan Rao, was stabbed to death by his grandson, K Kirti Teja, over an argument concerning property distribution.

The incident took place on February 6 at Rao's residence in Begumpet, leaving the business community in disbelief. The accused, claimed dissatisfaction over property allocation and a lack of respect within the company, as his motivation during the brutal confrontation.

Authorities arrested Teja on February 8, and he now faces murder charges. Ongoing investigations are delving into the property dispute angle, as police seek to uncover further motives behind this tragic family fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

