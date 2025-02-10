Haryana Gears Up for Civic Polls with Strategic Meeting

On Monday, Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi along with State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh led a crucial meeting to strategize for the upcoming civic polls in the region.

Joshi affirmed his commitment to Singh, assuring that the administration is prepared to conduct the elections in a manner that upholds fairness, transparency, and peace.

The meeting highlighted extensive dialogues on implementing the Model Code of Conduct and ensuring a seamless election process with adequate law enforcement, power supply, health services and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)