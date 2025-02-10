Haryana Gears Up for Civic Polls with Strategic Meeting
Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi and State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh chaired a meeting to prepare for the upcoming municipal elections scheduled for March. With over 4.5 million registered voters, the state is set to vote for seven municipal corporations, among others, ensuring a transparent and peaceful process.
10-02-2025
On Monday, Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi along with State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh led a crucial meeting to strategize for the upcoming civic polls in the region.
Joshi affirmed his commitment to Singh, assuring that the administration is prepared to conduct the elections in a manner that upholds fairness, transparency, and peace.
The meeting highlighted extensive dialogues on implementing the Model Code of Conduct and ensuring a seamless election process with adequate law enforcement, power supply, health services and more.
