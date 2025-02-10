Left Menu

Aid Blockade Deepens Crisis in Darfur Amidst Sudanese Conflict

In famine-stricken Darfur, Sudan's paramilitary forces obstruct humanitarian aid, reports Clementine Nkweta-Salami from the UN. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) impose restrictions, hindering life-saving assistance. The conflict, which began in April 2023, has caused mass displacement, with grave human rights violations documented by the UN and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:14 IST
Aid Blockade Deepens Crisis in Darfur Amidst Sudanese Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Paramilitary forces in Sudan are blocking essential humanitarian aid from reaching famine-stricken regions in Darfur, according to a statement from the United Nations' top official in the country.

Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of obstructing and interfering with aid delivery. These forces and allied militias control much of western Darfur.

The ongoing conflict, sparked by power struggles within Sudan's leadership in April 2023, has claimed over 28,000 lives and caused massive displacement, with alarming reports of atrocities and ethnic violence from various rights groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025