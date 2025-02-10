Aid Blockade Deepens Crisis in Darfur Amidst Sudanese Conflict

Paramilitary forces in Sudan are blocking essential humanitarian aid from reaching famine-stricken regions in Darfur, according to a statement from the United Nations' top official in the country.

Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of obstructing and interfering with aid delivery. These forces and allied militias control much of western Darfur.

The ongoing conflict, sparked by power struggles within Sudan's leadership in April 2023, has claimed over 28,000 lives and caused massive displacement, with alarming reports of atrocities and ethnic violence from various rights groups.

