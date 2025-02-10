Left Menu

Engineering Heist: Unveiling the Wazirabad ATM Robbery

Two highly educated individuals, Nadeem and Sameer, were arrested for orchestrating an ATM heist in Wazirabad with Rs 29 lakh stolen. Part of the notorious Imran gang, they executed the robbery with precision. The police have recovered the ATM and parts of the stolen cash.

Engineering Heist: Unveiling the Wazirabad ATM Robbery
In a daring ATM heist at Wazirabad, two educated individuals, an engineer and a B.Sc. graduate, were arrested by police on Monday. Nadeem and Sameer, key members of the Imran gang, allegedly stole an ATM containing Rs 29 lakh on February 6.

These young men, aged 28 and 27, orchestrated the theft with four other accomplices. Police investigations revealed that they disabled security cameras using black paint and then dismantled the ATM. The group's activities spanned multiple locations, ending in their arrest at Nalhar village in Haryana.

According to authorities, the gang's precise execution involved a stolen Maruti Eeco and a vehicle owned by Sameer. As diligent efforts continue to apprehend other gang members, the police have recovered a portion of the stolen cash and the ATM machine.

