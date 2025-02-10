Left Menu

Bail Granted in Tragic Delhi Coaching Centre Case

A Delhi court granted bail to Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh in a case involving the drowning of three civil services aspirants. They were given bail on a personal bond and sureties. The case involved charges of negligence and corrupt practices following the basement flooding in July 2024.

A Delhi court has granted bail to Abhishek Gupta, former CEO of RAU's IAS Study Circle, and coordinator Deshpal Singh. The case involves the tragic drowning of three aspirants at the coaching centre's basement in Old Rajinder Nagar in July 2024.

Principal district and sessions judge Anju Bajaj Chandna allowed bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount. The accused had been on interim bail prior to this decision.

The CBI had charged them with criminal negligence and dereliction of duties after the basement was flooded due to heavy rain, leading to the deaths of three aspirants: Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nevin Delvin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

