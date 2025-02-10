Tragic Family Incident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

A tragic family incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, as a woman allegedly took her own life alongside her son by jumping into a village pond, police reported on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Sonia, her eight-year-old son Mayank, and her husband Pritam. Preliminary investigations suggest a marital dispute preceded the incident. Subsequently, Sonia and Mayank jumped into a pond in Sherda village, while Pritam consumed pesticide in a field, resulting in his death, according to Bhirani Station House Officer Surendra Kumar.

Post-mortem examinations have been completed, and the bodies were handed over to their relatives. Authorities have registered a case, and an in-depth investigation is in progress, the SHO confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)