Tragic Family Incident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, a tragic family incident occurred where a woman and her son allegedly jumped into a pond, and her husband drank pesticide, leading to their deaths. Initial police investigations suggest a marital dispute may have prompted the actions. Further investigations are underway.
A tragic family incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, as a woman allegedly took her own life alongside her son by jumping into a village pond, police reported on Monday.
The deceased have been identified as Sonia, her eight-year-old son Mayank, and her husband Pritam. Preliminary investigations suggest a marital dispute preceded the incident. Subsequently, Sonia and Mayank jumped into a pond in Sherda village, while Pritam consumed pesticide in a field, resulting in his death, according to Bhirani Station House Officer Surendra Kumar.
Post-mortem examinations have been completed, and the bodies were handed over to their relatives. Authorities have registered a case, and an in-depth investigation is in progress, the SHO confirmed.
