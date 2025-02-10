Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, a tragic family incident occurred where a woman and her son allegedly jumped into a pond, and her husband drank pesticide, leading to their deaths. Initial police investigations suggest a marital dispute may have prompted the actions. Further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:53 IST
A tragic family incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, as a woman allegedly took her own life alongside her son by jumping into a village pond, police reported on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Sonia, her eight-year-old son Mayank, and her husband Pritam. Preliminary investigations suggest a marital dispute preceded the incident. Subsequently, Sonia and Mayank jumped into a pond in Sherda village, while Pritam consumed pesticide in a field, resulting in his death, according to Bhirani Station House Officer Surendra Kumar.

Post-mortem examinations have been completed, and the bodies were handed over to their relatives. Authorities have registered a case, and an in-depth investigation is in progress, the SHO confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

