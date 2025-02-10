Left Menu

Trump Appoints Brodie as Ambassador to Finland

President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Howard Brodie as the U.S. ambassador to Finland. Brodie, co-president and general counsel of Brodie Generational Capital Partners, an investment firm in Pennsylvania, was appointed on Monday. The announcement was made on Trump's platform, Truth Social.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:02 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)

